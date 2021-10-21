Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jac Morgan made his senior debut for Scarlets in a Challenge Cup clash against London Irish in November 2019

Ospreys back-row Jac Morgan is on the right path to wearing the red jersey of Wales, says head coach Toby Booth.

The 21-year-old, who joined Ospreys from rivals Scarlets in, has not been included in Wayne Pivac's squad for the 2021 autumn internationals.

But Booth says the former Wales Under-20s captain will not be phased by his omission, and continues to hold the same long-term ambitions as before.

"We are very pleased with how he is going," said Booth.

"I don't think he was expecting to be included but that doesn't show away from his long-term ambitions.

"He's a young man just starting his Ospreys journey and we hope that journey ends up in the Welsh jersey.

"That's the plan for Jac and we'll do everything to get him there."

After being rested for Ospreys' narrow win over Benetton last time out, Booth confirmed Morgan will return as they welcome unbeaten Munster to south Wales.

With the likes of Alun Wyn Jones and Gareth Anscombe away on international duty with Wales, Morgan will have a chance to prove his leadership in their absence.

"He'll be back in this week and be very important for us," said Booth.

"I think he has influence on a game, especially defensively, he has a very high work rate.

"Our challenge is to make him more effective on the attacking side of the ball, and he's working hard on those skillsets."

Another Ospreys omission for Wayne Pivac's Wales squad was scrum-half Rhys Webb.

The 32-year-old, who has 33 caps for his country, last played for his country against England in November 2020.

But Booth believes Webb can still force his way back into contention with Wales by continuing to impress in the United Rugby Championship.

"All that Webb can do is control his performance," said Booth.

"He was in the URC 'Team of the Week' and scored two tries [against Benetton].

"All he can do is keep putting his hand up, he knows that and he's enjoying the responsibility of captaining the side.

"He will keep putting his hand up because he's a proud Welshman who wants to play for his country."