Gloucester number eight Ben Morgan says he is back enjoying playing rugby again after bouncing back from an "appalling" year with injuries.

The number eight has scored four tries for Gloucester so far this Premiership campaign, including two in Sunday's 25-25 draw against London Irish.

The 32-year-old was sidelined for most of 2020 with a long-term leg injury.

England international Morgan returned in February but started just two matches towards the end of the year.

"Unfortunately last year was the worst year of my career in terms of injuries," Morgan said.

"I went from soft tissue, to soft tissue and never actually made it to the field. Apart from a handful of games at the end of the season. It was pretty appalling for me."

So far this season, the back rower has started all five of Gloucester's matches and proved one of the most consistent in the league, both in terms of the tries he has scored but also tackles made, the latter which sits at 56.

Morgan, who signed for his boyhood club in 2012, said his performances this year are all down to being able to play regularly again.

"The biggest change has been that I've actually been able to string together a few training weeks and able to play some games, I'm enjoying myself for that reason," he said.

"It's good to be out there, I'm enjoying playing with the back row, I think that combination works nicely for me. It's good to be out there getting a good run of games and getting back to playing some rugby that I used to play."

The four tries Morgan has scored this year are already his second-best tally for an entire Premiership season, with only five rounds played.

He crossed the line in Gloucester's victories against Worcester and Sale, as well as the London Irish draw, yet insisted they were all team efforts.

"The tries are nothing more the spoils from everyone else's hard work, I can't take any acclaim for that." Morgan continued.

"It's a massive collective effort and something that has been built over a hard pre-season. It's something we really set a focus on and to have the fruits of it now showing in the games has been really rewarding.

"I think everyone's really pleased with how it's progressing. And actually it's become a real weapon for us and something teams will be analysing and certainly have a concern over when they face us."