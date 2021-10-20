Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dominic McKay begins his EPCR job immediately

Former Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay has taken over as chairman of European Professional Club Rugby on an interim basis.

He temporarily replaces Simon Halliday, who has stepped down after six-and-a-half years.

McKay has also been appointed as a non-executive director for the organisers of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments.

He lasted less than three months in his role at Celtic, departing in September.

Prior to his short-lived stint in football, McKay had spent 13 years at Scottish Rugby, where he was made chief operating officer in 2015.

"I am delighted and humbled to be asked to chair the EPCR board and I very much look forward to working with all our stakeholders across Europe as well as with the board and executive team in Lausanne to further develop the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the months ahead," said McKay.