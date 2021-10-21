Wasps' South African scrum-half Francois Hougaard has so far had one outing from the bench since his summer move from Worcester Warriors

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens make three changes from the side who romped to a 10-try 71-17 Premiership win at Bath last weekend.

Dom Morris is in for ex-Wasps centre Alex Lozowski, tight-head Vincent Koch replaces Marco Riccioni, while Andy Christie is at flanker, allowing Nick Isiekwe to replace Tim Swinson at lock.

Weakened Wasps make 12 changes following last weekend's "physical" 27-23 home defeat at the hands of Exeter.

Centre Alex McHenry and lock Sebastian de Chaves both make their debuts.

They also have summer signing Francois Hougaard making his first start following his summer move across the Midlands from Worcester and four other potential debutants on the bench- hooker Will Holling, who has joined the club on a short-term deal from Doncaster Knights, prop Elliot Millar-Mills, outside-half Tommy Mathews and winger Luke Mehson.

McHenry is joined at centre by Will Simonds, who is making his first Premiership start at 12.

Mathews, de Chaves, Millar-Mills and now Holling too are four of the six players signed by the Coventry club since the eve of the season - but Wasps can call on the vast experience of Jimmy Gopperth who captains the team alongside Hougaard at half-back.

Wasps are missing 16 players - Charlie Atkinson, Alfie Barbeary, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Frost, James Gaskell, Ben Harris, Joe Launchbury, Michael Le Bourgeois, Rob Miller, Ryan Mills, Paolo Odogwu, Gabriel Oghre, Dan Robson, Sam Spink, Theo Vukasinovic and Jack Willis.

Sarries have all four members of their contingent in the latest England squad playing, captain Owen Farrell, last weekend's hat-trick man Max Malins, Lions lock Maro Itoje and hooker Jamie George, as well as both Vunipola brothers, Mako and Billy, and Wales internationals Aled Davies and Nick Tompkins.

Saracens boss Mark McCall:

"Bath was one of those freak games where everything you touch turns to gold. If you are looking at things we can do better, there are lots of them.

"Of course, you enjoy a win like that. There was a great energy in the changing room afterwards but this Sunday will be a new experience. We have to get into the same emotional sweet spot.

"Wasps are obviously a very good team. They have shown excellent defensive grit. They did a lot of very good things against Exeter, but when they had to fight hard in their 22, they did that really well."

Wasps boss Lee Blackett:

"I've never seen a Wasps team come off the field having just lost receive such a passionate reception from the supporters as last week. Their effort deserved a win but we gave away too many penalties.

"It's now about trying to get as many points as we possibly can from the next three games. Some treat it as rotation. We just treat it as giving guys the opportunity to go out there who are fresh and really hungry.

"As long as we show the character and fight we showed last weekend we'll be in with a great chance of winning. Saracens were very good. They were clinical but we always focus on ourselves and do what is best for us."

Saracens: Goode, Maitland, D Morris, Tompkins, Malins; Farrell (capt), Davies; Mako Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Isiekwe, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Riccioni, Swinson, Wray, van Zyl, Lozowski, Lewington.

Wasps: Crossdale; Kibirige, McHenry, Simonds, Minozzi; Gopperth (capt), Hougaard; West, Cruse, Scholtz, Cardall, Morris, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Holling, Hislop, Millar-Mills, Stooke, Curran, Porter, Mathews, Mehson.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).