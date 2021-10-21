Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Youngs has yet to contribute a point for Leicester from four appearances so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England scrum-half Ben Youngs returns as Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers look to make it six wins out of six.

Centre Dan Kelly is in the starting XV following suspension, with lock Calum Green taking over from Eli Snyman.

Sale make five changes to the side that started against Harlequins with second row Lood de Jager fit for his first game of the season.

Marland Yarde and Rohan Janse van Rensburg come into the back line as Manu Tuilagi faces his former club.

Leicester have won their past six Premiership games - one last season and five this term - and are hoping to make it seven in a row for the first time since 2014, having run in seven tries against Worcester last weekend.

Sale, though, have won the last five meetings between the two sides, and on their last two league visits to Welford Road.

The seventh-placed Sharks also make a change at nine with Gus Warr taking over from Raffi Quirke, while hooker Tommy Taylor and flanker Jono Ross are named in the pack, along with De Jager.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"They (Sale) have a fantastic squad that have been together for a long period.

"They were a top-four team last year, they would have been a top-four team the previous year had the last game happened.

"They are perennially a top-four team and beat us well each time we played them in this last year, so we will need to be very good."

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Scott, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford, B Youngs; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Van Staden, J Wiese.

Replacements: Dolly, Leatigaga, Heyes, Martin, Reffell, Wigglesworth, Burns, Moroni.

Sale: Hammersley; McGuigan, Tuilagi, Van Rensburg, Yarde; Wilkinson, Warr; Rodd, Taylor, Schonert, C Wiese, De Jager, Ross (capt), T Curry, JL du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Oosthuizen, JP du Preez, B Curry, Thomas, Curtis, S James.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).