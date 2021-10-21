Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins were defeated by Sale Sharks in their most recent Premiership fixture

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make three changes to their side as they prepare to welcome struggling Bath in the Premiership on Saturday.

Will Collier, Tom Lawday and Louis Lynagh return to Quins' starting line-up following last week's loss to Sale.

Meanwhile, Bath make eight changes for the trip to the Stoop as they look to move off the bottom of the table.

Bath boss Stuart Hooper said he had "absolute faith" in his side after their record 71-17 defeat by Saracens.

Hooper's side have lost all four of this season's matches so far, with Sunday's defeat at home by Saracens the most points they have ever conceded in a Premiership match.

Danny Cipriani drops to the bench with Orlando Bailey starting at fly-half, while scrum-half Joe Simpson makes his first appearance after joining on a three-month loan.

Tom Ellis, Jacques du Toit and Max Clark also come in while Semesa Rokoduguni takes the place of the injured Anthony Watson.

The hosts have Alex Dombrandt, Joe Marler, Joe Marchant and Marcus Smith in their starting line-up after England boss Eddie Jones named the quartet in the squad ahead of the Autumn Nations Series in November.

Harlequins: Green, Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley, Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Symons, Lamb, Chisholm, Lawday, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Riley, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Tizard, Wallace, Steele, Jones, Northmore.

Bath: De Glanville, Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, McConnochie, Bailey, Simpson; Obano, Du Toit, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Coetzee.

Replacements: Dunn, Boyce, Rae, Williams, de Carpentier, Fox, Cipriani, Hamer-Webb.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).