Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson will be making his 150th appearance for the club this weekend

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Full-back Jason Woodward and fly-half Lloyd Evans return to the Gloucester starting line-up, as they make two changes against Newcastle.

Centre Mark Atkinson will make his 150th appearance for the club, the same week he was included in England's 34-man squad for the Autumn Test matches.

Nathan Earle returns on the wing for Newcastle, in one of three changes from the side that beat Bristol 13-5.

Centre Pete Lucock and second rower Philip Van der Walt are also back in.

Both teams are on 13 points so far this Premiership campaign having played five matches each, although Newcastle have won three to Gloucester's two.

Evans comes in at 10 with Adam Hastings dropping out of the side completely, while Woodward - who scored a try in the win over Worcester - will slot into a back row alongside Louis Rees-Zammit and Jonny May.

Meanwhile, Earle makes his third start this season with England international Adam Radwan suffering a minor knee injury.

Newcastle fly-half Joel Hodgson is named on the bench after returning from injury, and could make his first appearance for the Falcons this season, alongside back rower Josh Basham who's also named as a replacement.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucester:

"They've been impressive all season. They beat Wasps with a man down as well. They've done a lot of good things.

"They've definitely grown from the Newcastle last year. They had that good start then dropped off a bit, but they look very, very good at the start of this season. I don't think beating Bristol is any mean feat either, to be honest with you, so again fully respectful.

"They're a tough bag, they work really hard as a group. They've been like that for a few years. They seem to have just layered on top of their game a good attacking plan and they're gritty in defence so we know it's going to be a very tough day and another tough challenge for us."

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards said:

"The teams at the top of the league are the teams who execute their game plan with accuracy time and time again, but we're getting there gradually, and I don't think we're in too bad a shape considering the number of injuries we have.

"Gloucester are going well at the moment. They've got a far more balanced pack than they've had for a while, and their back-line functions well.

"Ben Meehan is a good addition, Adam Hastings goes well at fly-half and in Santi Socino and Andrew Davidson they've got two forwards who we know very well from their time at Newcastle."

Gloucester: Woodward, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May, Evans, Meehan, Rapava-Ruskin; Singleton, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Socino, Ford-Robinson, Balmain, Davidson, Clement, Varney, Twelvetrees, Carreras.

Newcastle: Brown, Earle, Stevenson, Lucock, Carreras, Connon, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Van der Walt, Chick, Welch (capt), Fearns.

Replacements:Blamire, Cooper, Palframan, Merrick, Basham, Nordli-Kelemeti, Hodgson, Wacokecoke.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).