Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Gray played for Newcastle Falcons and London Irish before switching to the NFL in 2017

Wasps have signed outside back Alex Gray and fly-half Tommy Mathews on short-term contracts.

Former England Sevens player Gray, 30, left Bath over the summer after six appearances for the club.

Mathews, 20, arrives from Championship club Hartpury College, having begun his career with Northampton Saints.

"They are both quality players and have already added to our group in training," head coach Lee Blackett told the Wasps website.

Wasps have now added four players this month on short-term deals following the arrival of Munster centre Alex McHenry and Edinburgh hooker Paddy Harrison.

""I've enjoyed some great battles with Wasps over the years and I'm looking forward to having the Wasps players and fans on my side now," said Gray, who spent three years in the NFL with Atlanta Falcons before joining Bath last year.