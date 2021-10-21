Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Dragons Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date : Saturday, 23 October Time: 17:15 BST Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales. Report on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 24 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans will return for Cardiff's United Rugby Championship derby against Dragons on Saturday.

Evans has been missing since the opening game of the season with a sternum injury.

Fellow fly-half Rhys Priestland is one of 10 Cardiff players away with the Wales squad and there are nine changes from their 23-17 win against Sharks.

Dragons make 11 changes, including all but one of their pack with six forwards on international call-up.

Flanker Harrison Keddie takes over the captaincy from Ross Moriarty who is in Wales camp along with Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham, so Keddie is joined in the back row by Ben Fry and Ollie Griffiths.

Joe Davies and Joe Maksymiw replace internationals Will Rowlands and Ben Carter in the second row, while Taylor Davies deputises for test hooker Elliot Dee alongside in-coming loose-head Aki Seiuli.

Tight-head Mesake Doge is the only forward remaining from the 24-10 home defeat to Stormers.

Behind the pack Rhodri Williams comes in at scrum-half and Rio Dyer for Jordan Olowofela on the left wing.

Jack Dixon replaces Adam Warren in midfield and the final change from last weekend sees Jordan Williams returning at full-back.

Ex-Dragons lock Matthew Screech has been passed fit to face his former side, partnering Rory Thornton in Cardiff's second row.

With Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis in Wales camp, Kirby Myhill is joined by Corey Domachowski and Dmitri Arhip in the front row.

Ellis Jenkins' international preparations mean James Ratti comes in at number eight and Will Boyde switches to openside flanker alongside captain Josh Turnbull.

Lloyd Williams is the half-back partner for Evans as he returns to replace Priestland.

Hallam Amos replaces Josh Adams on the left wing and Rey Lee-Lo returns to action to form a new-look midfield with Max Llewellyn.

Jason Harries and Matthew Morgan retain their places in the back three.

Cardiff Rugby: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Hallam Amos; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Matthew Screech, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull (capt.), Will Boyde, James Ratti

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Brad Thyer, Will Davies-King, Teddy Williams, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Ellis Bevan, Dan Fish, Garyn Smith

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Rio Dyer, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams, Aki Seiuli, Taylor Davies, Mesake Doge, Joe Davies, Joe Maksymiw, Harrison Keddie (capt), Ben Fry, Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Greg Bateman, Chris Coleman, Huw Taylor, Dan Baker, Gonzalo Bertranou, Josh Lewis, Jared Rosser.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Simon Rees & Ben Breakspear (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)