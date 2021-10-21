Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams scored eight tries in five appearances for the British and Irish Lions this summer

Josh Adams believes Wales' attacking style of rugby will be more effective against southern hemisphere teams than the pragmatic approach the British and Irish Lions took in South Africa.

The Lions and Springboks were both criticised for dour play as South Africa won their series this summer.

Wing Adams, who toured with the Lions, hopes Wales' more progressive ethos will yield better results this autumn.

"It's very much about challenging the opposition with ball in hand," he said.

"There are aspects where you need to play sensibly - it is Test match rugby at the end of the day - and you're not going to run from everywhere, but there are opportunities.

"That is the challenge - when those opportunities come, we've got to be good enough to take them. It isn't just about throwing the ball around.

"Challenging the team with ball in hand and good attacking shape and structure is certainly something that can put these teams under pressure."

Wayne Pivac has sought to evolve Wales' playing style since succeeding Warren Gatland as head coach in 2019.

After the growing pains of losing seven of their 10 matches in 2020, Pivac's changes began to bear fruit this year as Wales were crowned Six Nations champions.

Gatland enjoyed great success during his 12 years with Wales, winning four Six Nations titles - including three Grand Slams - and reaching two World Cup semi-finals.

However, his power-oriented and direct brand of rugby attracted criticism and Wales' record against southern hemisphere teams under Gatland was notably worse than it was in the Six Nations.

Gatland faced similar criticism this summer as the Lions and South Africa served up three Tests of turgid rugby, with precious little entertainment on the pitch and petty bickering from both camps away from field.

Wales host New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on 30 October, before facing South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Asked if he thought Wales' adventurous approach under Pivac could give them a better chance against the southern hemisphere heavyweights than the Lions' stony pragmatism, Adams said: "Yeah, I do.

"I think you've seen it throughout the course of Wayne's tenure, the way we go about our style of play.

"The Six Nations is an unbelievable tournament in its own right, and we have a good record in that, but showing up in the autumn when we play these big teams, continuing a winning run into the autumn and beating them is a fantastic statement to put down.

"It'll be a massive statement if we can get some victories in this autumn."

Wales will be severely depleted for their opening match of the autumn series against New Zealand.

England-based players Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Louis Rees-Zammit, Taulupe Faletau, Nick Tompkins, Thomas Young and Christ Tshiunza are unavailable because the game falls outside World Rugby's international window.

Wales are also facing an injury crisis, with Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Lydiate, James Botham and Leigh Halfpenny ruled out of the entire autumn.

With Liam Williams a doubt to play against New Zealand and Halfpenny unavailable, Wales could be short of options at full-back against the All Blacks.

Adams has played at 15 in the past and, although he has spent the majority of his career on the wing, the Cardiff player would be ready to switch to full-back if required.

"I would have no problem there if any of the coaches asked to me to fill in that role for the time being while there a few injuries," Adams said.

"I would give it my all, like I always do, and I would make sure I try and nail that role as best as I could, as if I was playing on the wing. I would have no issues whatsoever if that was the case."