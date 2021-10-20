Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nathan Doak splits the posts in an outstanding display against Benetton earlier this month

Ulster's in-form scrum-half Nathan Doak says watching Ruan Pienaar as a boy was an education in scrum-half excellence.

The 19-year-old, who has made a superb start to the season, told the Ulster Rugby Show how he was inspired by the brilliant South African.

The Springbok star scored 877 points in a 141-appearance Ulster career before leaving Kingspan Stadium in 2017.

Doak said: "I played football when I was younger so when I came to Ulster games the only real understanding I had of rugby was the position he played, which was scrum-half.

"So I would watch him and the crowd loved him so I was like 'I wouldn't mind being like that guy'.

"You wouldn't of thought back then you were picking up on things but looking back now I reckon I picked up loads of things and tried to make them into myself as well.

Ruan Pienaar recalls his most memorable Ulster moments

"There's been loads of times he came up with big moments and magic moments and I just remember thinking to myself 'I'd like that to be me' and that I would love the pressure of goal-kicking as well, having that responsibility."

Doak, whose father Neil is a former Ulster full-back and coach, made his debut for the province in December last year against Munster - exactly 11 years after running out as a mascot against the same opposition.

Missing out

The teenager has racked up 37 points in just six appearances but there has also been frustration for Doak in his brief career after missing so much rugby because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I've really enjoyed the last few weeks," added the former Wallace High pupil, who helped the Lisburn school to the 2020 Ulster Schools' final.

"I think last year I found it really difficult not playing much. I found that really tough.

"Coming into this year I wanted to have the mindset and attitude that if I got any sort of opportunity I really wanted to take it as I found last year so tough.

"I didn't want to have the same experiences this year so I made that commitment to myself - if I got the opportunity I wanted to seize it."

You can hear more from Nathan Doak on the Ulster Rugby Show at 22:00 BST on Thursday on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer.