Rose Bowl in Pasadena is one of several high-profile stadiums suggested as possible venues in the United States' Rugby World Cup bid

The United States has announced its bid to host the men's Rugby World Cup in 2027 or 2031 and the women's tournament in 2029 with a host of NFL stadiums touted as possible venues.

Twenty-eight cities have shown interest in staging games, with Levi's Stadium in San Francisco and Miami's Hard Rock Stadium cited in the bid launch.

California's Rose Bowl, which seats more than 90,000, is also included.

"We are confident in the strength of this bid," said bid chair Jim Brown.

Australia is considered strong favourite to host the 2027 World Cup, with Russia also having expressed interest in staging the tournament.

Holding the 2027 tournament in the United States would sandwich it between the men's football World Cup in 2026 - which will be joint-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico - and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

A professional league - Major League Rugby - launched in 2018, while major Test matches, including Ireland's landmark win over New Zealand in 2016, have been staged in the country.

The last edition of the men's Rugby World Cup was staged in Japan in 2019, the first time it had been held outside of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The 2023 tournament will be held in France, with the next women's Rugby World Cup to be staged in New Zealand in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be postponed for a year.