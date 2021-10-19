Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Anthony Watson made his Test debut for England in 2014

Winger Anthony Watson and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will both miss England's autumn Tests through injury.

Bath winger Watson, 27, has a serious knee injury and is likely to be out for the entire rest of the season.

Cowan-Dickie, 28, withdrew after picking up an ankle injury in Exeter Chiefs' game against Wasps at the weekend.

England boss Eddie Jones has recalled Saracens hooker Jamie George as his replacement.

George was originally dropped from the 34-man group and given orders by Eddie Jones to prove he has the hunger to appear at a third World Cup.

The 30-year-old hooker made his debut for England in 2015.

The England squad will meet on Monday to travel to Jersey for a five-day training camp as they prepare for their upcoming games.