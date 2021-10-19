Autumn Tests: Anthony Watson and Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out by injury

Anthony Watson
Anthony Watson made his Test debut for England in 2014

Winger Anthony Watson and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will both miss England's autumn Tests through injury.

Bath winger Watson, 27, has a serious knee injury and is likely to be out for the entire rest of the season.

Cowan-Dickie, 28, withdrew after picking up an ankle injury in Exeter Chiefs' game against Wasps at the weekend.

England boss Eddie Jones has recalled Saracens hooker Jamie George as his replacement.

George was originally dropped from the 34-man group and given orders by Eddie Jones to prove he has the hunger to appear at a third World Cup.

The 30-year-old hooker made his debut for England in 2015.

The England squad will meet on Monday to travel to Jersey for a five-day training camp as they prepare for their upcoming games.

England's autumn Tests at Twickenham
6 November: England v Tonga
13 November: England v Australia
20 November: England v South Africa

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 17:26

    The rate of attrition at the top level these days.... something has to change.

  • Comment posted by macster, today at 17:25

    I worry at how easily players are injured I’ve watched a winger have 1 gallop up the wing and pull up clutching his hamstring, tearing a biceps and pectoral muscles in the gym hand/finger injury fielding a high ball ????? Are they over trained, conditioning not quite right no “slack” in the body to absorb the knocks or hurtling into rucks, was never injured with old style rucking unless offside

  • Comment posted by Borders, today at 17:23

    So I guessing that Mark McCall is now slightly less amazed.

  • Comment posted by Nigel Rothschild, today at 17:07

    Probably a blessing in disguise for Watson and LCD. Our lads are likely going to take a real hammering come the AI's just not enough big match experience in the squad. Try as he might Farrell can't do it all on his own we need Ben Youngs, the Vunipola bros, Ashton, Mike Brown, Chris Robshaw, Billy Twelvetrees and others to help him.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:16

      vvales replied:
      Some big names there, a big mistake to discard that amount of quality when the chips are down.

  • Comment posted by Birdy, today at 17:06

    George is playing well again so the injury to LCD, although unfortunate will not disadvantage the team too much. As for Watson harder to replace, true world class, however who doesn’t want to see a run out for Radwan?

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 17:28

      Trevor replied:
      Totally agree. Radwan is looking more than just a sprinter this season, so need to see if he can step up to international rugby.

  • Comment posted by JWard93, today at 17:04

    So it has to be Lynagh or Hassell-Collins called up, surely?

    • Reply posted by Mel, today at 17:24

      Mel replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

