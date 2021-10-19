Autumn Tests: Anthony Watson and Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out by injury
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Winger Anthony Watson and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will both miss England's autumn Tests through injury.
Bath winger Watson, 27, has a serious knee injury and is likely to be out for the entire rest of the season.
Cowan-Dickie, 28, withdrew after picking up an ankle injury in Exeter Chiefs' game against Wasps at the weekend.
England boss Eddie Jones has recalled Saracens hooker Jamie George as his replacement.
- Will Smith selection spark change in England tactics?
- Quirke in England squad but Ford, George and Vunipola brothers left out
- Borthwick backs Leicester fly-half to fight back into England picture
George was originally dropped from the 34-man group and given orders by Eddie Jones to prove he has the hunger to appear at a third World Cup.
The 30-year-old hooker made his debut for England in 2015.
The England squad will meet on Monday to travel to Jersey for a five-day training camp as they prepare for their upcoming games.
|England's autumn Tests at Twickenham
|6 November: England v Tonga
|13 November: England v Australia
|20 November: England v South Africa
Comments
Join the conversation