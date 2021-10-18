Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Addison has had desperate luck with injuries since joining Ulster in 2018

Ulster have confirmed that full-back Will Addison has fractured his leg.

The Ireland international was stretchered off during the province's United Rugby Championship win over the Lions on Friday night and has since undergone surgery.

Ulster did not specify how long he will be out for, but he will almost certainly miss Ireland's November internationals.

Addison, who has five Irish caps, missed most of last season with injury.

"Will's got a fracture to his lower leg," head coach Dan McFarland said.

"He had surgery yesterday at the Royal Victoria hospital to stabilise that fracture. The surgery went well and he's recuperating.

"It's way too early to [set a return date]."

Addison was carried off in the 46th minute of Friday night's 26-10 win, having had his ankle trapped in a tackle.

The victory was Ulster's fourth straight bonus-point win in their opening four United Rugby Championship matches, with McFarland's side away to Connacht in their next match on Saturday.

McFarland provided less detail about captain Iain Henderson's thumb injury and whether he would be fit for Ireland's games next, saying "we'll just see how it goes" as the second row makes his way back from an operation.

Ireland play Japan (6 November), New Zealand (13 November) and Argentina (21 November) next month.