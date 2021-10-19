Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans played only 20 minutes after coming off the bench against Connacht

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Dragons Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date : Saturday, 23 October Time: 17:15 BST Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales. Report on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 24 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans is set to return for Cardiff against Dragons on Saturday in the all-Welsh United Rugby Championship derby at the Arms Park.

Evans has been missing since the opening game of the season against Connacht in late September, when he suffered a sternum injury.

Fellow Cardiff Fly-half Rhys Priestland is away with the Wales squad.

Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy and Priestland are Wales' fly-half options for the autumn.

Cardiff have 10 players away with Wayne Pivac's Wales squad while Dragons have six forwards in the 38-man party.