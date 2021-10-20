Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Scott Williams rejoined Scarlets from Ospreys in July

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Benetton Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 22 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C; BBC Radio Wales audio commentary, updates on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 24 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Centre Scott Williams will return from an eye injury to captain Scarlets against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

Argentina back-row Tomas Lezana drops out after picking up a hamstring injury on his debut last weekend.

With 10 players on Wales international duty, head coach Dwayne Peel retains only five of the side which lost 50-15 at Leinster in Dublin.

One of those, Aaron Shingler, will make his 200th appearance for the region.

Shaun Evans comes in for Lezana at openside, joining Shingler and Blade Thompson in the back row.

The only other survivor in the pack is Sam Lousi, whose new partner in the second row is Jac Price.

Rob Evans - making his 150th appearance - Marc Jones and Samson Lee make up the all-new front row.

Behind the scrum only full-back Ioan Nicholas and right wing Ryan Conbeer remain.

Steff Evans returns on the other wing, while at centre Williams is partnered by Steff Hughes - who reaches a century of Scarlets games.

At half-back Dane Blacker makes his first start of the campaign, alongside number 10 Dan Jones.

Eighteen-year-old scrum-half Luke Davies looks set to make his senior debut from the bench.

Scarlets will be looking to bounce back from successive heavy defeats against Irish provinces - having also lost 43-13 at home to Munster - and are looking for a second league win of the season.

Benetton have won two and lost two in the United Rugby Championship, beaten at home last weekend 26-29 by a late penalty in an eight-try thriller against Ospreys.

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas; Ryan Conbeer, Steff Hughes, Scott Williams (capt), Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Dane Blacker; Rob Evans, Marc Jones, Samson Lee, Sam Lousi, Jac Price, Aaron Shingler, Shaun Evans, Blade Thomson

Replacements: Daf Hughes, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Lloyd Ashley, Iestyn Rees, Luke Davies, Angus O'Brien, Tom Rogers.

Benetton: Andries Coetzee, Tommaso Menoncello, Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Monty Ioane, Rhyno Smith, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt), Thomas Gallo, Hame Faiva, Tiziano Pasquali, Irné Herbst, Carl Wegner, Giovanni Pettinelli, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Cherif Traore, Ivan Nemer, Federico Ruzza, Lorenzo Cannone, Callum Braley, Leonardo Marin, Luca Morisi

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Rhys Jones & Gareth Newman (WRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)