Gerald Davies took over as Welsh Rugby Union president from Dennis Gethin after defeating Terry Cobner and Tommy David in a vote of member clubs

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) president Gerald Davies has seen his term extended by a year to take him through to the World Cup in France in 2023.

Davies, who played 46 times for Wales and in five British and Irish Lions Tests, took over from Dennis Gethin in 2019 and was initially voted in for a three-year term.

At the WRU annual general meeting, that was extended to four years.

"We are delighted it got through," said WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.

Davies, 74, is a world legend of the game, winning three grand slams between 1971 and 1978 and helping the Lions secure their only series win against New Zealand in 1971 - scoring 23 international tries in the process.

"He has been in post for a while but because of the last year-and-a-half he probably has not been able to do what he wanted to do," added Phillips.

"It also seemed an opportune time to give every president a chance to go to a World Cup, so we thought it would be a good thing to do."

At the meeting, three WRU national directors began three-year terms with former Wales captain Colin Charvis and John Manders re-elected to post, joined by Claire Donovan who was elected unopposed after John Morgan stood down.

Chairman Rob Butcher was attending his first AGM in his role after taking on the position on a one-year basis in November 2020 and that tenure will be completed next month.

The position is usually a three-year term and whether Butcher gets appointed again remains to be seen with a decision at the next WRU board meeting.

"It is dealt with at a board meeting that is convened post the AGM when we know who are the council and board members," added Phillips.

"We took the view last year of putting Rob in post for one year and that will come around as soon as we can organise our diaries to address it."

There were 176 clubs out of the 320 present at the Vale Resort, which represented the lowest attendance with WRU bosses announcing a few representatives might have gone to the wrong venue.

The numbers initially delayed events by an hour over fears there would not be enough representatives to form a quorum, the minimum number of people needed at a meeting to conduct business. The meeting eventually started after the WRU adhered to its articles.