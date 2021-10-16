Welsh men's and women's club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 16 October, 2021
WRU Premiership Cup
East
Ebbw Vale 17 - 44 Newport
Merthyr 31 - 26 Cardiff
Pontypridd 40 - 38 RGC
West
Aberavon 18 - 24 Llandovery
Bridgend 17 - 35 Swansea
Llanelli 24 - 27 Carmarthen Quins
WRU Championship Cup
Bargoed 33 - 15 Maesteg Quins
Glamorgan Wanderers 24 - 24 Narberth
Ystrad Rhondda 25 - 31 Neath
WRU Championship Plate
Tata Steel 31 - 39 Beddau
Trebanos 21 - 12 Bedwas
Ystalyfera 30 - 18 Cardiff Met
WRU Plate
District A1
Brynmawr 62 - 12 Abergavenny
Ynysddu 31 - 7 Blackwood
District B1
Llanishen 16 - 39 Rumney
St Peters 34 - 34 Rhiwbina
District B2
Dinas Powis 19 - 5 Taffs Well
District C1
Mountain Ash 17 - 13 Abercwmboi
Treharris 24 - 16 Abercynon
District C2
Rhydyfelin 34 - 24 Gilfach Goch
Ynysybwl 22 - 19 Llantrisant
District C3
Cambrian Welfare 31 - 24 Cilfynydd
District C5
Bedlinog 25 - 18 Builth Wells
District D1
Aberavon Quins 26 - 35 Pencoed
District E1
Seven Sisters 12 - 24 Morriston
Ystradgynlais 25 - 37 Mumbles
District F2
Gorseinon 20 - 40 Llangennech
District G1
Kidwelly 21 - 47 Llanelli Wanderers
District H1
Aberystwyth 65 - 0 Tenby United
Crymych 18 - 8 Pembroke
Fishguard & Goodwick 17 - 5 Milford Haven
District J1
Bala 37 - 12 COBRA
WRU Bowl
District A2
Abercarn 80 - 3 Hafodyrynys
District A3
Garndiffaith 29 - 34 Blaina
Tredegar Ironsides 31 - 42 Nantyglo
District B2
Cardiff Quins 12 - 24 CR Cymry Caerdydd
St Albans 54 - 36 Llantwit Major
District B3
Pontyclun 24 - 18 Penarth
District C1
Penygraig 35 - 37 Tylorstown
Treherbert 21 - 21 Wattstown
District C2
Hirwaun 18 - 70 Cefn Coed
Ynysowen 24 - 5 Deri
District D1
Maesteg 22 - 31 Cefn Cribwr
Nantymoel 5 - 15 Bryncethin
District D2
Bryncoch 29 - 10 Briton Ferry
Pontrhydyfen 6 - 52 Neath Athletic
District E2
*Glais 25 - 12 Alltwen
*Match abandoned 65 mins - injury
District F1
Cwmgors 22 - 44 Amman United
Tumble 35 - 20 Betws
District G1
Aberaeron 22 - 3 Llanybydder
St Clears 31 - 28 Lampeter Town
District G2
Trimsaran 52 - 12 New Dock Stars
District J3
Welshpool 19 - 8 Llanidloes
WRU Shield
District A4
Old Tyleryan 22 - 12 Abersychan
West Mon 29 - 20 Forgeside
District B1
Cardiff Internationals 6 - 10 Whitchurch
Sully View 17 - 52 Cardiff Saracens
District C1
Llandrindod Wells 27 - 30 Crickhowell
Tref y Clawdd 14 - 31 Ferndale
District E1
Penybanc 10 - 14 Fall Bay
District J2
Flint 8 - 24 Wrexham II
Ruthin II 41 - 20 Mold II