Welsh men's and women's club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 16 October, 2021

WRU Premiership Cup

East

Ebbw Vale 17 - 44 Newport

Merthyr 31 - 26 Cardiff

Pontypridd 40 - 38 RGC

West

Aberavon 18 - 24 Llandovery

Bridgend 17 - 35 Swansea

Llanelli 24 - 27 Carmarthen Quins

WRU Championship Cup

Bargoed 33 - 15 Maesteg Quins

Glamorgan Wanderers 24 - 24 Narberth

Ystrad Rhondda 25 - 31 Neath

WRU Championship Plate

Tata Steel 31 - 39 Beddau

Trebanos 21 - 12 Bedwas

Ystalyfera 30 - 18 Cardiff Met

WRU Plate

District A1

Brynmawr 62 - 12 Abergavenny

Ynysddu 31 - 7 Blackwood

District B1

Llanishen 16 - 39 Rumney

St Peters 34 - 34 Rhiwbina

District B2

Dinas Powis 19 - 5 Taffs Well

District C1

Mountain Ash 17 - 13 Abercwmboi

Treharris 24 - 16 Abercynon

District C2

Rhydyfelin 34 - 24 Gilfach Goch

Ynysybwl 22 - 19 Llantrisant

District C3

Cambrian Welfare 31 - 24 Cilfynydd

District C5

Bedlinog 25 - 18 Builth Wells

District D1

Aberavon Quins 26 - 35 Pencoed

District E1

Seven Sisters 12 - 24 Morriston

Ystradgynlais 25 - 37 Mumbles

District F2

Gorseinon 20 - 40 Llangennech

District G1

Kidwelly 21 - 47 Llanelli Wanderers

District H1

Aberystwyth 65 - 0 Tenby United

Crymych 18 - 8 Pembroke

Fishguard & Goodwick 17 - 5 Milford Haven

District J1

Bala 37 - 12 COBRA

WRU Bowl

District A2

Abercarn 80 - 3 Hafodyrynys

District A3

Garndiffaith 29 - 34 Blaina

Tredegar Ironsides 31 - 42 Nantyglo

District B2

Cardiff Quins 12 - 24 CR Cymry Caerdydd

St Albans 54 - 36 Llantwit Major

District B3

Pontyclun 24 - 18 Penarth

District C1

Penygraig 35 - 37 Tylorstown

Treherbert 21 - 21 Wattstown

District C2

Hirwaun 18 - 70 Cefn Coed

Ynysowen 24 - 5 Deri

District D1

Maesteg 22 - 31 Cefn Cribwr

Nantymoel 5 - 15 Bryncethin

District D2

Bryncoch 29 - 10 Briton Ferry

Pontrhydyfen 6 - 52 Neath Athletic

District E2

*Glais 25 - 12 Alltwen

*Match abandoned 65 mins - injury

District F1

Cwmgors 22 - 44 Amman United

Tumble 35 - 20 Betws

District G1

Aberaeron 22 - 3 Llanybydder

St Clears 31 - 28 Lampeter Town

District G2

Trimsaran 52 - 12 New Dock Stars

District J3

Welshpool 19 - 8 Llanidloes

WRU Shield

District A4

Old Tyleryan 22 - 12 Abersychan

West Mon 29 - 20 Forgeside

District B1

Cardiff Internationals 6 - 10 Whitchurch

Sully View 17 - 52 Cardiff Saracens

District C1

Llandrindod Wells 27 - 30 Crickhowell

Tref y Clawdd 14 - 31 Ferndale

District E1

Penybanc 10 - 14 Fall Bay

District J2

Flint 8 - 24 Wrexham II

Ruthin II 41 - 20 Mold II

