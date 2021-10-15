Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

South African sides have had to play all their United Rugby Championship games away from home so far

Cardiff and Scarlets will be the first Welsh teams to play in South Africa in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Competition bosses have confirmed that round six and seven fixtures for Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls will take place on their home soil.

South Africa has been taken off the UK government's travel red list, removing the need for quarantine on return.

Scarlets will play Sharks in Durban on Saturday, 27 November and Cardiff face Lions in Johannesburg the next day.

Both Welsh sides will remain in South Africa, as Scarlets go to Bulls on Friday, 3 December for a Scrum V live match from Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, while Cardiff move to Cape Town to face Stormers the following evening.

URC chief executive Martin Anayi said: "This is a brilliant result, not only for the South African teams but for the league which now gets to make a tangible impression in this rugby heartland early in the season.

"Huge credit must go to the South African government, SA Rugby and the leadership figures within our clubs for managing to push through and provide reassurances for these fixtures to be played at their home venues in such a short space of time."