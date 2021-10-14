Hallam Amos has played 25 internationals for Wales

Cardiff and Wales full-back Hallam Amos has announced he will retire at the end of the season to focus on his medical career.

Amos, 27, was left out of the Wales squad by coach Wayne Pivac, who hinted his medical career was a factor.

He recently completed his clinical medical exams and told Cardiff and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) he will hang up his boots in June 2022.

"This season will be my last," Amos confirmed.

Amos made his Wales debut aged 19 against Tonga in November 2013 and won the last of his 25 caps against Argentina at the Principality Stadium in July 2021.

"After a decade of professional rugby, I've experienced a lot in rugby and been fortunate to go to two World Cups, a Commonwealth Games, several Six Nations and I've had a lot of great times in the regional game," added Amos.

"I'm grateful for the incredible experiences I've had but the time has almost come to face a new challenge.

"I am happy with what I have achieved and telling Dai [Young, Cardiff director of rugby] and Cardiff, and Wayne [Pivac] and Wales early so they can plan for the future sat a lot easier with me.

"It's always been my intention to finish when I complete my degree and this season aligns nicely with the final year of my medical studies, so a perfect time to transition from pitch to hospital.

"Throughout my years combining university with a rugby career I've had plenty of support - from the WRU, Dragons for the first few years of my career, from Cardiff Rugby more recently, and from Cardiff University itself - and I'll always be thankful for their willingness to accommodate both aspects of my life.

"Particular thanks go to Dai and Wayne, who have been understanding over the last couple of weeks as I've talked to them about the thought process behind my decision.

"Retiring at 27 will definitely be strange, but I'm committed to Cardiff for the rest of the season and hopefully I can finish on a high over the next few months."

Amos joined Cardiff before the 2019-20 season having previously come through the ranks at the Dragons, where he spent nine years.

"It will be disappointing to lose a player of Hallam's quality and he has plenty of rugby left in him, but you can only admire his decision," said Cardiff boss Young.

"Not many players get to go out on their own terms and to switch from rugby to a full-time career in medicine sets him up for a long and fruitful career.

"Hallam has worked hard to juggle rugby and his studies up until now, and has achieved a huge amount in the game both at regional and international level.

"He will remain an important figure for us for the remainder of the season and can play without the pressure of the decision hanging over him.

"For now the focus is on Cardiff and enjoying his rugby, and next summer we will wish him all the best for the future."