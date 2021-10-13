Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Stormers Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 15 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales; BBC Radio Wales audio commentary updates on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 17 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Wales flanker Ross Moriarty returns from injury to captain Dragons against Stormers.

Moriarty missed the victory over Connacht but joins fellow national squad members Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham in the back row.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan has made three changes with Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou and lock Ben Carter starting.

Former Dragons prop Brok Harris is named in the Stormers front row.

Harris returns to Rodney Parade after leaving the Dragons at the end of last season to return to South Africa.

Moriarty has replaced Harrison Keddie, while Rhodri Williams and Joe Maksymiw drop down to the replacements bench which has a split of six forwards and two backs.

Dragons will be looking to build on the first league win in Ireland since February 2015 against Connacht last weekend, while Stormers drew 20-20 with Edinburgh.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Jordan Olowofela; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertrano; Greg Bateman, Elliot Dee, Mesake Doge, Will Rowlands, Ben Carter, Ross Moriarty (capt), Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Aki Seiuli, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Joe Maksymiw, Ollie Griffiths, Rhodri Williams, Josh Lewis.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Leolin Zas, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Edwill van der Merwe; Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer; Brok Harris, Scarra Ntubeni, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Junior Pokomela, Willie Engelbrecht, Evan Roos.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Kwenzo Blose, Sazi Sandi, Justin Basson, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Tim Swiel, Juan de Jongh.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Gwyn Morris & Ben Breakspear (WRU)

TMO: Emanuele Tomo (FIR)