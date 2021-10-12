Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland have selected South Africa-born Sharks back-row Dylan Richardson for a two-day training camp before their first autumn international.

The 22-year-old has spent his entire career at the Durban-based franchise, but qualifies for Scotland through his father.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has called up 14 uncapped players in total.

Scotland begin their autumn programme against Tonga at Murrayfield on Saturday, 30 October.

The Test falls outside World Rugby's international window, so Scotland players based in England in France will not feature as their clubs are under no obligation to release them.

More to follow.