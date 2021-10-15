Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlow was appointed Gloucester club captain last season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 17 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make three changes for the visit of Gloucester as they hope to register their first win of the season.

Allan Dell, Rob Simmons and Isaac Curtis-Harris come into the pack for Will Goodrick-Clarke, Adam Coleman and Ben Donnell who all drop to the bench.

Lewis Ludlow captains Gloucester on his 150th appearance for the club.

The Cherry and Whites also make three changes as Santiago Carreras, Matias Alemanno and Val Rapava-Ruskin come into the side which beat Sale.

Irish are searching for a first win after three defeats and a home draw against Sale so far this campaign.

Gloucester played their part in an entertaining 33-32 win against Sale at Kingsholm last weekend, but a missed conversion by the Sharks almost saw them surrender a 33-15 lead in the last seven minutes.

Jason Woodward, Andrew Davidson and Harry Elrington are the three to drop out from that starting XV, although former Irish prop Elrington is named among the replacements.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Radio London:

"Part of the trick is to carry the disappointment from a defeat in the previous match into the next one.

"You can only be that disappointed when you have that much belief as a group that you will get things right, so we have to use it in a positive way and not feel like we're the victims.

"We have to have that small bit of fear in yourselves as it's what drives you on, but the other part is also knowing that when it's right, it's right.

"We need to push ourselves on another nudge and we know good things are just around the corner."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"There's been a lot of honesty this week about the last five minutes of last week's game, but we grow from it and learn.

"It's a good reminder the Premiership is a tough competition and it's an 80-minute game and you have to be prepared for challenges each week.

"We were on the receiving end of a lot of games like that last season, but we didn't sit around and moan about it, we learned from it and moved on.

"London Irish are looking for a first win, but they've had narrow defeats and a draw and they're not far off turning that round.

"They're vastly experienced, with smart players and they're a really big threat on their day."

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Dell, Creevy, M van der Merwe, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Curtis-Harris, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, Coleman, Donnell, White, Jennings, Van Rensburg.

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May; Hastings, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Thomas, Clement, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Moyle.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).