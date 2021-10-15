Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Nowell has not started a game since Exeter's opening weekend loss at Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Saturday, 16 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make four changes for the visit of Exeter in the Premiership.

Dan Frost makes his first start at hooker as Robin Hislop and Jeff Toomaga-Allen come in either side of him while Jimmy Gopperth comes back in after an injury to Sam Spink.

Exeter make two changes from the side which crushed Worcester last week.

Jack Nowell returns from injury on the wing in place of Tom O'Flaherty while Ryan McCauley makes his full debut at lock in place of Will Witty.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Le Bourgeois, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Hislop, Frost, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Stooke, Shields (capt), Young, T Willis.

Replacements: Harrison, Harris, Scholtz, Cardall, Carr, Hougaard, Simonds, Crossdale.

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade (capt), Hendrickson, Cordero; H Skinner, Maunder; Hepburn; Cowan-Dickie, Williams, McCauley, Hill, Ewers, Capstick, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Keast, Nixon, Witty, Armand, Hidalgo-Clyne, J Simmonds, O'Flaherty.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).