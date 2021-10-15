Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Carl Fearns has brought a burly steel to the Falcons back-row

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 16 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle welcome back USA lock Greg Peterson, alongside George Merrick and Carl Fearns in three pack changes.

Wing Mateo Carreras is also included in the Falcons XV after his stint with Argentina while Bath loanee Max Wright debuts at centre.

Bristol have been forced into nine changes, and have 11 academy graduates within their matchday squad.

England under-20 centre Jack Bates, Alapati Leiua and Ioan Lloyd are among those brought into Pat Lam's side.

Falcons have made steady progress in 2021-22, winning two of four and running champions Harlequins close in their opener at Kingston Park.

In Adam Radwan, they have one of the form wingers in the Premiership and the addition of Fearns also provides added aggression to the pack.

However, the Bears have the recent advantage in this fixture, winning the past four meetings, but their injury-hit side is missing the experience of Steven Luatua, Semi Radradra and Henry Purdy.

Their start has been disappointing, with their only win in the past five games going back to last season coming against Bath earlier this month.

Newcastle: Brown; Radwan, Stevenson, Wright, Carreras; Connon, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Merrick, Chick, Welch (capt), Fearns.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Palframan, Montgomery, G. Graham, Nordli-Kelemeti, Haydon-Wood, Wacokecoke.

Bristol: Lloyd; Fricker, Bates, Frisch, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Thomas, Kerr, Sinckler, Attwood (capt), Joyce, Jeffries, Thomas, Harding.

Replacements: Thacker, Lahiff, Afoa, Hawkins, Heenan, Uren, Whiteley, Powell.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).