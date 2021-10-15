Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale's victory against Harlequins was their first win since beating Bath in the first game of the season

Gallagher Premiership Sale (17) 28 Tries: Quirke 2, Ross Cons: Wilkinson 2 Pens: Wilkinson 2, Curtis Harlequins (14) 22 Tries: Care, Green, Northmore Cons: Smith 2 Pens: Smith

Sale Sharks ended a three-game winless run in the Premiership as they overcame Harlequins at AJ Bell Stadium.

Raffi Quirke and Danny Care exchanged tries in a high-tempo opening but Tyrone Green sent Quins in front.

Jono Ross' effort gave Sale a half-time lead, but Luke Northmore ran in straight from the restart as the hosts dropped the kick-off.

Quirke quelled Sale's nerves as he went over for his second try late on to give the hosts victory.

Alex Sanderson's side had come into the game off the back of defeats by Gloucester and Exeter, as well as a draw against London Irish, and had not won since their opening-day success over Bath.

Quins made the breakthrough as the first half drew to a close, James Chisholm linking up with Green before racing past Denny Solomona to touch down.

Just past the half-hour mark, Ross had seen yellow for a high tackle on Green, but made an immediate impact on his return as he went over from a driving maul.

The visitors pounced on a Sale error moments after the start of the second period as they failed to claim the ball, leaving Northmore to pick up possession and touch down for an easy try.

Smith and Wilkinson's kicking meant both sides led in an edgy finale before Quirke's late intervention turned the game in Sale's favour.

Sale: Hammersley; Solomona, S James, Tuilagi, McGuigan; Wilkinson, Quirke; Rodd, Langdon, Schonert, Wiese, JL du Preez, Ross (capt), T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, Harrison, Oosthuizen, JP du Preez, Nield, Warr, Curtis, L James.

Harlequins: Green; Marchant, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Kerrod, Symons, Lamb, Chisholm, Kenningham, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Collier, Tizard, Lawday, Steele, Jones, Lynagh.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).