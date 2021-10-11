Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Neal scored two tries in his debut game for Wasps in November 2018 after arriving from London Scottish

Saracens have signed former London Irish, London Scottish and Wasps centre Ross Neal on a short-term contract.

The 25-year-old, who is 6ft 5ins tall, left Wasps in 2019 to join US Major League Rugby side Seattle Werewolves.

He returned to London Irish, where he began his career, on a short-term deal in 2020 before making 12 appearances for the Werewolves last season.

"Ross has Premiership experience and he increases our midfield options," said director of rugby Mark McCall.