Joe Simpson came on as a replacement against Bristol in his only appearance for Saracens

Bath have brought in Gloucester scrum-half Joe Simpson on a three-month loan.

Simpson, 33, spent a month on loan at Saracens earlier this season, featuring in their opening Premiership fixture at Bristol as a replacement.

The former Wasps player has been with Gloucester since 2019 but made just four Premiership appearances for the Cherry and Whites last season.

Bath's first choice scrum-half Ben Spencer has been sidelined so far this season by a hamstring injury.