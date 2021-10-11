Joe Simpson: Bath agree three-month loan for Gloucester scrum-half
Bath have brought in Gloucester scrum-half Joe Simpson on a three-month loan.
Simpson, 33, spent a month on loan at Saracens earlier this season, featuring in their opening Premiership fixture at Bristol as a replacement.
The former Wasps player has been with Gloucester since 2019 but made just four Premiership appearances for the Cherry and Whites last season.
Bath's first choice scrum-half Ben Spencer has been sidelined so far this season by a hamstring injury.