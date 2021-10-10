Harvey Biljon's side have got bonus points in all three of their games this season

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon said he had "mixed emotions" over his side's 27-24 Championship loss at Doncaster.

The Knights' Sam Olver kicked a 78th-minute penalty - his fifth of the match - to seal victory in a game which saw Jersey come back from 15-0 down to draw level at 24-24 just before the end.

Guy Thompson, Eoghan Clarke and Ryan Olowofela were Jersey's try scorers.

"I'm really proud of the character that the players showed to come back from 24-7 down to 24-all," Biljon said.

"Through the back end of the game we got ourselves in the position to win the game three or four times and put ourselves in the position to lose the game four or five times.

"Coming away to Castle Park, a tough place, we'll look at coming away with a point that will be crucial during the season, but overall I think there were a couple of moments that we just didn't get the detail right that we're looking for," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

The losing bonus point ensured Jersey remain level on points at the top of the Championship with Ealing and Richmond - all three have 11 points while seven more sides are one or two points further back, with every side other than bottom-of-the-table London Scottish having won two games.

"What we focused on throughout the pre-season was making sure we had a fast start," he added.

"Historically we've started pretty slowly, whereas we wanted to make sure we could build some momentum.

"Although we've been trying to build momentum we've also been pretty disjointed, we've had two games, a week off, a game, a week off now before we go into our next game, so we can't really get any momentum going.

"But on the whole I think we are in the right place. We've played two away games and come away with six points and got maximum points at home, so overall pretty good."