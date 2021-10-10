Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets prop Rob Evans has played 39 internationals for Wales

Wales prop Rob Evans described Scarlets 43-13 home defeat to a second-string Munster as "embarrassing".

Scarlets conceded six tries as they were humiliated at home by the United Rugby Championship league leaders.

"I am absolutely devastated," said an emotional Evans.

"It's not acceptable from us, it's embarrassing and we just need to get straight back to the drawing board, see where we went wrong and put it right next week."

Evans, 29, says the squad did not represent the region in the correct manner in their own stadium.

"It's disappointing, we're at home and we didn't represent the jersey like we should have," said Evans.

"This place means a lot to me. It's my home, my region.

"My family are here, my friends, the fans. It's just disappointing.

"We pride ourselves on playing here in front of our fans. We're the Scarlets at the end of the day.

"What was it, 40 points? It's just not acceptable."

Munster had made 11 changes and were missing key Ireland and British and Irish Lions internationals.

"I don't know what we expected," added Evans.

"Munster are a good side, made some changes, but we're going to have to have a look back, see how we prepared.

"We didn't talk about the performance (in the changing room), but we spoke about how it was disappointing and not acceptable.

"Our review is on Tuesday. We'll come in have a good look at it and go from there. We need to make sure we're honest, take a big look at ourselves and see where it went wrong.

"We're going to have to look at everything, how we prepared. We had eight days to get right for that game so I don't know what it was."

Champions Leinster await Scarlets in Dublin next Saturday.

"There's no bigger challenge than next week, is there?" added Evans.

"We've got a short turnaround now, the champions at the RDS and we have to put it right."

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel echoed Evans's sentiments.

"We have spoken in the changing room afterwards that it is not acceptable for us and we have a chance to put things right," added Peel.

"It's early season and we have to learn from it. We have to review, not just the game, but the week to see where we were at. We thought we had a decent preparation going into it, so that was the disappointing factor.

"There are two ways we can go about it. First, we have to accept it was not up to standard and that was across the board. Then you have to come into work and put things right.

"We can't dwell on it, we play in six days so we have to get our minds and bodies right."

Peel is waiting to see if Wales centre Scott Williams (eye) and Tongan number eight Sione Kalamafoni (head injury assessment) will be fit for their trip to Dublin.

"Scott has had a cut to his eye, he is stitched up, so it's pretty swollen so we are not sure where he will be at for next weekend," added Peel.

"Sione has had a HIA and we will go through the protocols and see where we are Saturday."