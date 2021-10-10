Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Uruguay have qualified for a fifth Rugby World Cup but Canada will miss out for the first time after a surprise defeat over two legs by Chile.

Canada won the first game 22-21 but were beaten 33-24 in the second as Chile kept alive their hopes of reaching the finals for the first time.

Chile now face the United States in a two-leg play-off for a place at the 2023 tournament in France.

The US were beaten 50-34 over two legs by Uruguay.

After losing 19-16 in the first leg, the South American side ran out 34-15 winners in the second.

Uruguay will be in the same pool as hosts France, New Zealand and Italy at the 2023 World Cup while the winner of Chile v USA will go into pool D with England, Japan, Argentina and Samoa.

Canada, who held a one-point advantage after a 22-21 win in the first leg were well beaten in the return match in Valparaiso.

"This is a hugely disappointing result," said Rugby Canada chief Allen Vansen. "We all know the expectations for Canadian rugby are rightfully higher."