Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Darcy Graham crossed first as Edinburgh made a fast start

URC: Edinburgh v Stormers Edinburgh (20) 20 Tries: Graham, Vellacott Cons: Van der Walt (2) Pens: Van der Walt (2) Stormers (20) 20 Tries: Gelant, De Wet Cons: Swiel (2) Pens: Swiel (2)

Edinburgh were unable to record a second consecutive United Rugby Championship win at the new Dam Health Stadium after being held by Stormers.

Mike Blair's side raced into a 14-0 lead after just six minutes, with Darcy Graham and Ben Vellacott both crossing.

However, their South African visitors fought back to tie the contest 20-20 at the break.

The tempo dropped after the interval, with neither side adding to their score and claiming two points each.

Edinburgh's new home was almost at capacity and those inside had plenty to applaud from the outset.

The hosts' fast-flowing start was rewarded inside three minutes when stand-off Jaco van der Walt's lovely show-and-go created space and his offload to Graham sent the winger over for his third try of the season.

Three minutes later, Van der Valt was once again the provider, this time releasing Vellocott and the scrum half's pace sent him clear of a scattered Stormers defence and over the line.

With van der Walt converting both tries Edinburgh found themselves 14-0 ahead with only six minutes on the clock.

The Stormers first foray into the hosts' twenty-two produced the sort of response their small band of supporters would have been looking for.

Juan de Jongh, making his 100th appearance, powered down the left but was stopped in his tracks by Graham. Paul de Wet quickly recycled and significant carries from Salmaan Moerat and Scarra Ntubeni set up full back Warrick Gelant to power over.

Stormers stand-off Tim Swiel and his Edinburgh counterpart van der Walt then exchanged penalties before a clever interchange between De Wet and Evan Roos led to the former sliding in under the posts.

Swiel's conversion levelled the match at 17-17 before both fly-halves added to their personal tally with a penalty apiece to close out the half with the score level at 20-20.

The tempo in the second half couldn't match that of the first, with both sides missing chances to nudge ahead from the tee.

And despite both coaches ringing the changes, neither could gain the upper hand and what started out as a barnstorming contest ended in a draw.

Edinburgh: Immelman; Graham, Lang, Hutchison, Moyano; Van der Walt, Vellacott; Schoeman, Cherry, De Bruin, Sykes, Gilchrist (capt), Ritchie, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: McBurney, Venter, Nel, Hodgson, Bradbury, Shiel, Johnstone, Hoyland.

Stormers: Gelant; Peterson, De Jongh, Pretorius, Van der Merwe; Swiel, De Wet; Harris, Ntubeni, Fouche, Van Rhyn, Moerat, Xaba, Roos.

Replacements: Kotze, Blose, Sandi, Basson, Theunissen, Masimla, Libbock, Du Plessis.