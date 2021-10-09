Adam Byrne scored two tries having last played for Leinster in December 2019 against Munster

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Zebre Leinster (15) 43 Tries: Penny, Larmour, A Byrne 2, E Byrne, Cronin, Kelleher Cons: Sexton 4 Zebre (0) 7 Try: Bruno Con: Pescetto

Adam Byrne marked his first appearance since December 2019 with two tries as Leinster eased past Zebre to make it three wins from three this season.

The hosts were far from their best in the first half but scored three tries to take a commanding lead.

Three more scores in 10 minutes after the restart put the game out of sight before Ronan Kelleher touched down the seventh and final try.

Pierre Bruno grabbed a consolation try for Zebre, who remain on one point.

Having narrowly avoided an early season upset against Dragons last week, Leinster made light work of a poor Italian side with the result only ever going one way from the moment Scott Penny charged over for the game's opening score in the first minute.

The result was never in doubt but Leinster's display still showed signs of early season rust, while starting fly-half Harry Byrne was forced off midway through the first half following a big collision in midfield, with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton coming on in his place.

The early replacement saw Sexton enjoy 60 minutes of action as Leinster clicked into gear with half-time approaching - a brilliant individual score from Jordan Larmour was followed by Adam Byrne's first.

Ed Byrne and Sean Cronin crossed inside five minutes of the restart before Adam Bryne, making his first appearance in 22 months, went over for his second as the hosts completely took the game away from a tiring Zebre.

Ireland hooker Kelleher and Bruno traded scores as the Irish province strolled home to move to 14 points from their opening three games.

Leinster: O'Brien; A Byrne, Osborne, Frawley, Larmour; H Byrne, McGrath; E Byrne, Cronin, Ala'alatoa; Baird, Toner; Leavy, Penny, Ruddock

Replacements: Kelleher, Dooley, Healy, Molony, Deegan, McCarthy, Sexton, Russell

Zebre: Trulla; Bruno, Cronje, Lucchin, Bellini; Rizzi, Casilio; Lovotti, Fabiani, Neculai, Stoian, Zambonin; Bianchi, Andreani, Giammarioli.

Replacement: Ceciliani, Fischetti, Nocera, Sisi, Licata, Palazzani, Boni, Pescetto