Mako Vunipola is in line to feature in a competitive match for the first time since British & Irish Lions lost the third Test against South Africa on 7 August

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens include Mako Vunipola in their starting XV for the first time this season after being given extra time off following his efforts with the British & Irish Lions in the summer.

Wing Sean Maitland (knee) will also make his first start this campaign.

Newcastle Falcons will give a debut to veteran Mike Brown after he missed their first three games with a rib injury.

Brown is one of five changes from the team that beat Wasps 18-14.

Saracens wing Alex Lewington:

"It's going to be a really special occasion on Saturday. We are very much just focusing on our job on the field, but I can honestly say having fans back is an absolute game-changer.

"As a playing group we are massively excited to get back out there and play in front of our supporters, and are ready to give back after all they have given us."

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards:

"Saracens will be a major threat, even though they lost last week up at Leicester with the very last play.

"They'll have a point to prove after coming back up, and after how last weekend's game at Leicester ended for them. It's their first proper home game since being promoted and they're an incredibly tough side to play against.

"It's no secret what they do, but they're extremely good at it and it works for them. They're an extremely well-drilled and efficient side with a host of stars in their ranks, and they're one of the most dangerous teams in the Premiership."

Saracens: M. Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Hunter-Hill, Swinson, Isiekwe, Earl, B. Vunipola, Davies; Farrell (capt), Maitland, Lozowski, Morris, Lewington, Malins.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Reffell, Christie, Van Zyl, Goode, Tompkins.

Newcastle: Brown, Radwan, Stevenson, Lucock, Earle, Connon, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Fuser, Robinson, Graham, Welch (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Mulipola, Montgomery, Basham, Nordli-Kelemeti, Haydon-Wood, Wacokecoke.