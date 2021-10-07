Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets had Ken Owens, Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones and Liam Williams in the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Munster Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sunday, 10 October Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C; Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 and later on demand

British and Irish Lions Ken Owens and Gareth Davies make their first Scarlets starts of the season against Munster.

Fellow Lion Wyn Jones is named on the replacements bench but full-back Liam Williams is missing after having his appendix removed.

Wales centre Johnny Williams returns after being ruled out since April with a shoulder injury.

On loan Ospreys second-row Lloyd Ashley makes his Scarlets debut, while Aaron Shingler has been passed fit.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel has made five changes to the side that defeated Lions 36-13 last weekend for the United Rugby Championship game against the league leaders.

Scrum-half Davies is the only alteration in the back division, with Kieran Hardy dropping to the replacements bench.

Hooker Owens packs down in between Rob Evans and Samson Lee in an international front-row, with WillGriff John dropping to the bench, while Ashley and Shingler form a new lock partnership.

Full-back Williams joins Tom Phillips (knee), Sam Lousi (knee), Josh Macleod (Achilles), Rhys Patchell (calf), James Davies (concussion), Leigh Halfpenny (knee), Corey Baldwin (foot), Tomi Lewis (knee), Tom Prydie (foot), Carwyn Tuipulotu (finger) and Iestyn Rees (ankle) on the injury list.

"Munster are an 80-minute team so it is important we match that intensity for the whole game," said Peel.

"They will be buoyant coming here and ready to come after us physically. That is the challenge for us, we respect that and know it is a step up in intensity this week."

Munster have made 11 changes to the side that secured a bonus-point victory against the Stormers last weekend with only captain Jack O'Donoghue, Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Fineen Wycherley surviving starters.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies (capt), Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, Lloyd Ashley, Aaron Shingler, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, WillGriff John, Morgan Jones, Shaun Evans, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Johnny Williams.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (capt), Chris Cloete, Jack O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans & Simon Mills (WRU)

TMO: Neil Paterson (SRU).