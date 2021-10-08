Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes will be making his first competitive appearance since ending up on the losing side for the Lions against South Africa in Cape Town on 7 August

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday, 10 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make five changes from last weekend's defeat at Newcastle as they play host to a Northampton Saints side still boasting a 100 per cent record.

Fit-again Thomas Young makes his first start of 2021-22, prop Pieter Scholtz makes his debut, and wing Zach Kibirige and centre Michael Le Bourgeois return.

Saints have England flanker Courtney Lawes in for his first start since the Lions series ended two months ago.

Winger Tommy Freeman also makes his first start of the campaign.

Lock David Ribbans has also recovered from the illness that kept him out of last Saturday's last-minute victory over London Irish.

Northampton head to Coventry looking to start their season with four straight wins for the first time since 2012 - and for only the second time since the Premiership began in 1997.

Saints, who make three changes to their side for Sunday's trip, have won on three of their last four visits to Coventry in all competitions, including last season when they did the double over Wasps.

Kibirige's return on the right wing for his 50th Wasps appearance allows Marcus Watson to switch to full-back, with Le Bourgeois coming in at inside centre for veteran Jimmy Gopperth - and there could also be a debut for scrum-half Francois Hougaard, who is on the bench for the first time following his summer move from Worcester.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Spink, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Cruse, Scholtz, Fifita, Stooke, Shields (capt), Young, T Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, Hislop, Toomaga-Allen, Gaskell, Carr, Hougaard, Gopperth, Crossdale.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Sleightholme; Biggar, Mitchell; Auterac, Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Painter, Coles, Harrison, Lomani, Hutchinson, Moon.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).