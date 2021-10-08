Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louis Rees-Zammit scored three tries for the British & Irish Lions during their tour of South Africa this summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester welcome back British and Irish Lions Louis Rees-Zammit and Chris Harris to their line-up as they welcome Sale Sharks on Saturday.

The hosts make two changes after their win against Worcester, with new signing Matt Moulds also on the bench.

Meanwhile, Sale boss Alex Sanderson makes 10 changes to his side for the trip to Kingsholm.

Ross Harrison captains the visitors, with only five players remaining from their defeat by Exeter Chiefs.

Sale travel to Gloucester having not won on an away game since defeating Bath in May towards the end of the 2020-21 season.

Sanderson's side have won their past three games at Kingsholm, however the hosts have won four of their past six Premiership games at home.

Gloucester: Woodward, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May, Hastings, Meehan; Elrington, Singleton, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Davidson, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Moulds, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Alemanno, Clement, Chapman, Twelvetrees. Moyle.

Sale: Hammersley, Solomona, S. James, L. James, Reed, Wilkinson, Quirke; Harrison (capt), Langdon, Oosthuizen, JL. du Preez, JP. du Preez, Neild, Dugdale, D. du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Schonert, Wiese, Ross, Warr, Curtis, Roebuck.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).