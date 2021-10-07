Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

British and Irish lions team-mates Sam Simmonds (left) and Duhan van der Merwe will be up against one another at Sandy Park

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter bring in British and Irish Lions forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill and Sam Simmonds to face Worcester.

The trio are among six changes as Exeter aim for their first home win since they beat Sale in the Premiership semi-finals in June.

Worcester bring in their new Scotland international signings, winger Duhan van der Merwe and loosehead prop Rory Sutherland, for their delayed debut.

The two players both had extra time off after the Lions' tour of South Africa.

Warriors are without new stand-off Owen Williams and full-back Melani Nanai, who both suffered hamstring injuries in last weekend's home loss to Gloucester, and club captain Ted Hill, who starts his three-match ban.

England props Alex Hepburn and Harry Williams return to the Exeter front row alongside Cowan-Dickie, while Hill replaces Sean Lonsdale at lock to partner the impressive Will Witty.

Simmonds, who broke the Premiership single-season try-scoring record last term, replaces Don Armand with Richard Capstick moving from number eight to flanker.

Centre Ollie Devoto has not recovered from the bruised ribs which forced him off last week, so Tom Hendrickson partners Henry Slade, but fly-half Harvey Skinner is available following a dangerous tackle which saw Rohan Janse van Rensburg sent off, so Joe Simmonds is again on the bench.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"Worcester are one of those sides who almost perform at their best against the teams they see as the biggest challenge.

"Probably the games in recent seasons they've been most frustrated with probably haven't been against teams like ourselves, it's probably when they've played teams in and around their league position.

"We're fully expecting a fully-loaded, flat out Worcester performance.

"We've always had to work very hard to break them down, in recent years we've normally been able to come out on the right side, but there's been times where they've stood in front of us and we haven't quite held it together and they've beaten us."

Exeter: Hogg; Cordero, Slade (capt), Hendrickson, O'Flaherty, H Skinner, Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Witty, Hill, Ewers, Capstick, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Keast, Iosefa-Scott, S Skinner, Tshiunza, Hidalgo-Clyne, J Simmonds, Whitten.

Worcester: Shillcock; Heward, Morris, Lawrence, van der Merwe; Searle, Heinz (co-capt); Sutherland, Baldwin (co-capt), Judge, A Kitchener, Clegg, Hatherell, Kvesic, Vailanu.

Replacements:Annett, Waller, Tyack, Batley, Lewis, Chudley, Butler, Doel.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).