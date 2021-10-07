Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marcus Smith's duties for Harlequins this season have so far been limited to drinks carrier

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins name Marcus Smith among their replacements as Bristol visit The Stoop in a repeat of last season's Premiership semi-final.

England and British & Irish Lions fly-half Smith is Quins' only change from their last match against Worcester.

Bristol make three changes from the side which beat Bath at Ashton Gate.

Back row Fitz Harding is handed a first Premiership start, winger Niyi Adeolokun returns in the back line while Jake Kerr comes in at tight-head.

Quins completed a memorable comeback at Ashton Gate in June against the Bears to beat them 43-36 after extra time in the semi-final.

The champions have won both of their opening two fixtures before having a bye last weekend.

Smith returns to club colours a week after some members of the Lions squad which toured South Africa in the summer made their season bows. Summer recruit Tommy Allan retains the number 10 jersey from the start.

Bristol recorded their first win of the campaign last Friday against West Country neighbours Bath.

Harlequins senior coach Tabai Matson told BBC Radio London:

"This bye week, even though it's only round three, has been really useful for us.

"It's allowed us to recalibrate and refocus on a couple of areas we've needed to get right over the next five games.

"If they come a bit later in the year, then you're purely just resting tired bodies.

"We had the England camp last week too so it didn't really affect us too much.

"We need to make sure we're really mindful when players come back from England duty that we don't overwork them too much, but it also opens doors for younger guys."

Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"The process has been exactly the same after matches, regardless of the outcome, we always focus on what we can do better.

"It doesn't matter how good your game is or how good your players are, without the effort, you're pretty average.

"Two or three players really stepped up the work-rate against Bath. If that becomes more than three or four, you can be dangerous to anyone.

"Quins will be very refreshed and raring to go after the start they've made this season and having a bye week.

"It's always a great challenge for us and one that we always relish."

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Allan, Care; Marler, Walker, Kerrod, Symons, Lamb, Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Collier, Tizard, J Chisholm, Steele, Smith, Northmore.

Bristol: C Piutau; Adeolokun, O'Conor, Bedlow, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Y Thomas, Kerr, Sinckler, Joyce, Vui, Harding, Heenan, Luatua (capt).

Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Lahiff, Holmes, D Thomas, Uren, Lloyd, Leiua.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).