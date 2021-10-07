Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abby Dow shone in England's last international against France

England head coach Simon Middleton has included 11 uncapped players in the 40-woman squad for the autumn international fixtures.

The two games against world champions New Zealand, followed by those against Canada and the USA, will be shown live on BBC Two.

The first game against the Black Ferns is on Sunday, 31 October in Exeter.

Middleton wants the uncapped players to take their chance with a year to go until the Rugby World Cup.

"We've got a host of potential debutants in the squad who are there because they impressed in the league or they've been on our radar for a while and have upped their game again this season," he said.

"That's what we wanted them to do. We wanted players to put their hand up in the league and that's why they've been selected accordingly.

"I've spoken to players about taking the opportunity that was in front of them now rather than looking forward to another World Cup.

"Sometimes opportunities present themselves but they never present themselves again so you've got to grasp them while they're in front of you."

The uncapped players include Exeter pair Flo Robinson and Merryn Doidge, who missed out on being capped earlier in the year when a floodlight failure in France prevented them being used off the bench.

Bristol's Sarah Bern is in line for her first international run-out in a year after missing most of the 2020-21 season through injury.

A notable absentee from the squad is Wasps fly-half Meg Jones, who has turned down a XVs contract to play Sevens instead. Middleton has explained that players will no longer be able to switch between codes.

Loughborough Lightning's Helena Rowland and Worcester's Alex Matthews had switched back from the short form of the game but Jones has opted to stay with Sevens.

The second game against New Zealand will take place in Northampton on Saturday, 7 November. The Twickenham Stoop is the venue for the clash against Canada on Saturday, 14 November before the final game against the USA at Worcester's Sixways Stadium a week later.

"We are thrilled to bring even more top-quality women's sport to the BBC," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

"We look forward to showcasing the Red Roses' quest for victory, in what should be a highly competitive series of matches, to as wide an audience as possible."

England squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Beckett (Harlequins), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears), Hannah Botterman (Saracens), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins), Bryony Cleall (Wasps), Poppy Cleall (Saracens), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins), Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens), Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), Alex Matthews (Worcester Warriors), Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps), Maud Muir (Wasps), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Marlie Packer (Saracens), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury), Emily Robinson (Harlequins), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears)

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Saracens), Jess Breach (Harlequins), Heather Cowell (Harlequins), Merryn Doidge (Exeter Chiefs), Abby Dow (Wasps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins), Claudia MacDonald (Wasps), Sarah McKenna (Saracens), Lucy Packer (Harlequins), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears), Leanne Riley (Bristol Bears), Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors), Lagi Tuima (Harlequins), Ella Wyrwas (Saracens).