Jersey Reds are top of the Championship after bonus-point wins from their first two matches

Jersey Reds have signed fly-half Tom Pittman from Edinburgh-based side Boroughmuir Bears.

The 21-year-old comes in as cover for the injury-hit Reds, who have been without a recognised fly-half for the start of the Championship season.

The Reds have played Brendan Owen, who normally plays at wing or full-back, at fly-half after Sam Leeming and Brendan Cope missed the start of the season.

Pittman is the top points scorer in Scotland's Super 6 this season.

He had scored 71 points in the league across Boroughmuir's nine matches prior to his departure for Jersey.

"Tom is a player who I believe could really develop his game in a fully professional environment - he's fitted in well and is in contention for our Championship match at Doncaster this weekend," director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

"We have been without both Sam Leeming and Brendan Cope due to injuries during the early weeks of the season and so Tom's arrival is well-timed."