Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The IRFU responded to a query from BBC Sport NI on the vaccine rates among Ireland's professional rugby players

The Irish Rugby Football Union has said 99.2% of Ireland's professional players and their coaching staff have received Covid-19 vaccinations.

On Tuesday, Republic of Ireland footballer Callum Robinson revealed he had not been vaccinated.

BBC Sport NI asked the IRFU about vaccine uptake by Irish players.

"The current vaccination rate across our professional team structures which includes players, coaches and support staff is 99.2%," said the IRFU.

"This includes a small number of people who are awaiting a second dose."

Robinson's comments have led to a renewed focus on the vaccine issue in Irish sport and the Republic of Ireland's football governing body the Football Association of Ireland said on Wednesday it had to "accept the right of all individuals to make a personal choice on Covid-19 vaccination".

"All players and staff are tested for Covid-19 before reporting for international duty with Republic of Ireland teams and are tested repeatedly in camp in line with FAI and Uefa protocols," said an FAI statement.

"We have encouraged all our players at all levels of the game to be vaccinated but we respect and must accept the right of all individuals to make a personal choice on Covid-19 vaccination.

"The association will continue to exercise the highest standards for the safety of all our stakeholders. Our Covid-19 testing protocols for all players and staff on international duty strictly follow Uefa protocols and are compliant with all Irish Government guidelines."

West Brom striker Robinson, 26, has opted not to be vaccinated despite having twice tested positive for Covid-19, adding "that's my choice at this moment in time", when he was questioned on the subject on Tuesday.

Last week, Ireland cricket captain Andrew Balbirnie said that all members of his squad had been double jabbed prior to their arrival in Dubai to prepare for the T20 World Cup, which will begin in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this month.

The Irish cricketers were not allowed to leave their hotel rooms for nearly a week after arriving in Dubai because of quarantine rules.