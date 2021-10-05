Stuart Hogg's appearance against Sale on Sunday was his first start for Exeter since 12 June

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says Scotland captain Stuart Hogg can focus on what is ahead of him after a disappointing end to last season.

The Scotland full-back, 29, did not start in the Premiership semi-final or final for Exeter last season.

Hogg also missed the British and Irish Lions' final Test against South Africa.

"Life isn't always about looking back, now he's got to look ahead at all the positives that are right in front of him," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"There are games for us that are right in front of him and in a few weeks' time he's probably going to be captaining Scotland in another international in front of a sell-out crowd.

"There's a lot of positives for him to look forward to, you don't always have to get bogged down in the past."

Hogg returned to action after his summer on tour in impressive fashion as he helped Exeter come from 10-0 down to win 25-15 at Sale on Sunday.

He was the first of Exeter's four Lions tourists to return, with Jonny Hill, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds all available for Saturday's game with Worcester.

"I think everybody kind of sees that I made a couple of tough decisions on Stuart at the end of last season, but I still think they were OK and they were the right decisions, and I'll make the right decisions now," added Baxter.

"He came into training on the Monday of the Sale game and he was raring to go, ready to play, wanted to be involved, wanted to get on with things and that's what he did.

"He's bounced back from disappointment before, he's lost games of rugby before and things haven't gone his way before and he's kept coming through.

"He looks to me like he's bang on form, he looks fit, he looks sharp, he looks quick, he looks strong, there wasn't much more he could have done for us at the weekend."