Cardiff wing Josh Adams is tackled by Ospreys number eight Morgan Morris in his first games of the 2020-21 season

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Bulls Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 9 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Some British and Irish Lions players might dwell on the summer series defeat in South Africa for a while.

For Wales wing Josh Adams though, life moved on pretty quickly as he was introduced to his new daughter for the first time on his return home.

Adams travelled to South Africa knowing he would miss his fiance Georgia giving birth to his first child and he ended up watching the arrival of daughter Lottie Efa on a video call.

So while some of his team-mates might have been reliving the heart-breaking defeat in the third Test, Adams' attention quickly turned to other family matters.

"It was emotional, I had a real moment when they arrived in the Jersey hotel," said Adams.

"It was tough out there (in South Africa) with my fiance going through the whole process without me. As soon as I got back it was emotional and I was so happy we could finally be altogether.

"As you can imagine life has been a lot different since. Thinking of it now, I don't know what I did with my spare time, it's all taken up now feeding and changing nappies.

"I love it, it is the best job in the world being a dad."

Wales wing Josh Adams has scored 17 tries in 33 internationals

It was a unique Lions experience for Adams, who missed the match against South Africa A to watch the birth.

The Cardiff wing was left out of the first two Tests, with Anthony Watson and Duhan van der Merwe preferred, before he was recalled for the final match in which the Lions narrowly lost 19-16.

"It was unique, wasn't it? I don't know many stories of lads going away and that happening to them," said Adams.

"Even if they did go away, they might have been able to fly back home previously but with the Covid situation and being in a strict bubble, that was not doable.

"I enjoyed the South Africa experience and being part of a Lions tour because that's the pinnacle. I am grateful to be given that opportunity but was also happy to then be home with my family."

Adams, 26, insists he was aware of what travelling to South Africa would mean, as he finished the tour as top try scorer with eight.

"I understood the sacrifice I was making before leaving," said Adams.

"There are no guarantees for anybody who goes on a tour that you are going to play the Tests. That was always a possibility that I wouldn't play any of the Tests.

"It was tough, but I was grateful just to get that last game under my belt."

Adams insists the series could have gone either way.

"On the last two occasions I have played South Africa we have come within a penalty and they kicked that penalty at the death on both occasions," said Adams.

"South Africa played to their strengths, their game plan went well and ultimately they probably deserved to win.

"I thought we played some good rugby leading into the Tests.

"We knew the sort of confrontational battle it would be and there is an element of playing a less risky rugby where we defend a little bit more and play without the ball. More pressure rugby than throwing the ball around.

"That's South Africa's game and they stick to their guns. They are very good at what they do. Maybe at times we could have potentially played a bit more rugby, but that's how it goes."

Adams has been rejuvenated by the break and impressed with an opportunist try in Cardiff's 18-14 defeat against Ospreys in Swansea.

"I have been ready since day one," added Adams.

"There are certain protocols you have to go through before you get out there but I have been itching to get back.

"I looked after myself pretty well in the off season, not being able to go on holiday helped.

"There wasn't much I could do apart from look after the baby and a bit of training.

"Another year's cycle begins again now until the following summer. It is long but I love what I do and I wouldn't want any other job."

Adams will get to play in front of an Arms Park crowd for the first time since December 2019 when Cardiff host South African side Bulls in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

"I was very jealous of the boys who got to run out here against Connacht, I was watching that at home," added Adams.

"There was a great turnout for that game and the boys had a terrific win in front of fans.

"It has been a long time coming and I am just looking forward to Saturday now."