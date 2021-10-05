Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Navidi has played 28 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Bulls Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 9 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Cardiff are poised to welcome back British and Irish Lions flanker Josh Navidi for their United Rugby Championship match against Bulls.

Navidi has missed the opening two games of the season after returning from South Africa this summer.

Wing Josh Adams returned a week earlier in the defeat against Ospreys.

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans could also return sooner than expected from a sternum problem after initially being ruled out for a month.

Evans suffered the injury in the opening victory against Connacht but might even return next weekend against Sharks on 16 October.