Liam Williams has been on two British and Irish Lions tours and played four Tests

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Munster Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sunday, 10 October Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C; Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 and later on demand

British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams faces a race to be fit for Wales' autumn campaign after having his appendix removed.

Williams has had an operation and is a doubt for the opening game against New Zealand on 30 October.

Wales face South Africa, Fiji and Australia in the following weeks.

Scarlets have their other Lions - Ken Owens, Wyn Jones and Gareth Davies - available for Sunday's visit of Munster in the United Rugby Championship.

The quartet missed the opening defeat against Edinburgh and last weekend's victory over Lions.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel has revealed Williams will miss at least the next three games for the region, with the final game in that block against Benetton on 22 October. Williams will not play for Scarlets until at least their trip to face Sharks on 27 November.

Peel said he was unsure whether Williams would be fit to face the All Blacks.

"He's okay, he's back in the club, but it's just unfortunate timing for him and for us but he'll be out for the period," said Peel.

"I'm unclear yet but I can't imagine he'd play for us in these block of games."

Wales are already missing Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny with a long-term knee injury.

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is unavailable to face New Zealand because the match falls outside World Rugby's international window so he will not be released by his English club. Fly-halves Dan Biggar and Callum Sheedy will be affected by the same ruling.

Scarlets will have Wales centre Johnny Williams available for selection against Munster after he damaged a shoulder in April.