Kevin Sinfield spent the last three years as director of rugby at Leeds Rhinos

Former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield is making a big impact in his new role with Leicester Tigers, says head coach Steve Borthwick.

Sinfield led Leeds to seven Grand Final triumphs and two Challenge Cup wins, as well as captaining England.

But the 41-year-old switched codes to replace Mike Ford as defence coach at the Tigers over the summer.

"The way he interacts with players, the man-management - he is superb," Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester.

"He has an effect on players, they want to play for him. He can work with the kickers, he can work with the front row, but he's also got the ability - with the position he played and the skill set he has - to work with our main distributors in attack, so the attack and defence coaches are working hand in hand.

"You see him day-to-day and what he adds around the group, and the hundreds of small interactions, you wouldn't know about them until you see the effect of them."

He added: "I watch him and see him man-managing people brilliantly."

Sinfield was originally due to join Leicester this autumn, but his departure from Leeds was brought forward to early August.

Leicester have won all three Premiership matches at the start of the new season and go to London Irish on Saturday on top of the table.

England fly-half George Ford has been equally enthused by Sinfield's presence in the Tigers coaching team.

"He's brought loads of knowledge and experience from his own career in rugby league," he said.

"Even though it's a vastly different game in many respects, the things around attitude in defence and working for each other, things around the collision, there's a lot of things that cross over and obviously Kev has brought that with him, which has been great for us all."