Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Julian Montoya and Matias Moroni started for Argentina against Australia on Saturday

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick has yet to decide whether Julian Montoya, Matias Moroni and Jasper Wiese will play for the Tigers this month.

The two Argentines and South African Wiese have been on international duty at the Rugby Championship in Australia.

And all three could also be involved in the autumn internationals programme.

"Each one of them has to be medically assessed. These players have been in a bubble for a long period of time," Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester.

"They've played different numbers of minutes, so we'll take each one on a case-by-case basis."

In the trio's absence, Leicester have won all three Premiership games so far and lead the table by one point from Northampton.

Back row Wiese, 25, and centre Moroni, 30, made 20 and 17 appearances respectively for Tigers last season, while hooker Montoya, 27, only played six games, but scored five tries.

"We'll have to chat to the players, understand where they are and make sure the preparation is right. That's what we need to do. I'll have that conversation with them," added Borthwick.

South Africa are next in action against Wales in Cardiff on 6 November, with Argentina taking on France on the same day.

The Tigers have four games before that this month, away to London Irish on Saturday, at Worcester on 16 October, at home to Sale on 23 October and away to Northampton on 30 October.