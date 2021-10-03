Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jacob Stockdale played in Ulster's opening URC win over Glasgow

Ulster wingers Jacob Stockdale and Rob Lyttle could play some part in Friday's United Rugby Championship game against Benetton as they recover from injuries.

Stockdale (ankle) and Lyttle (back) recently suffered training ground injuries and will have their fitness for selection monitored this week.

Several players remain unavailable to coach Dan McFarland because of injury.

Stuart McCloskey, Jordi Murphy, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, John Cooney and Rob Baloucoune remain out.

Both Ulster and Benetton go into the game at Kingspan Stadium on the back of two wins.

Having won the Rainbow Cup at the conclusion of last season, Benetton followed up their 22-18 win over Stormers with a last-gasp 28-27 success over Edinburgh at the weekend.

Ulster ran out comfortable 29-3 winners over Zebre in Parma after defeating Glasgow 35-29 in Belfast.

